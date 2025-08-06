Reign FC Invites Fans to Rise Together on Aug 29 in Partnership with RAVE Foundation & Looking Out Foundation; New Fans Invited Through “First Match On Us” Initiative, Presented by Alaska Airlines

RAVE Foundation, the charitable arm of Reign FC, and Looking Out Foundation, the charitable organization founded by award-winning musical artist Brandi Carlile, invite fans to RISE TOGETHER for community on August 29 – in an effort to champion Reign FC’s commitment to advance equity in play and life by supporting the needs of Mary’s Place

Reign FC also launches “First Match On Us” initiative in partnership with Alaska Airlines, inviting first-time attendees to experience the match and witness the Club’s unwavering commitment to community.

Seattle Reign FC is proud to announce its Rise Together match at Lumen Field on Friday, August 29, bringing fans together for a night of soccer, music and meaningful community impact. In partnership with RAVE Foundation, the Reign’s charitable arm, whose mission is to use soccer as a vehicle to inspire youth and strengthen communities – and Looking Out Foundation, artist Brandi Carlile’s nonprofit grantmaking organization that seeks to amplify music’s impact for change. The match will spotlight a shared commitment to equity, justice and collective action.

“We are honored to have the opportunity to partner with RAVE Foundation and Seattle Reign FC to make music mean more,” said Gloria Goeres, Executive Director of Looking Out Foundation. “At Looking Out Foundation, we seek to amplify the impact of music and the arts to empower those who are often overlooked and underserved. We know the Reign FC fanbase is one of community and powerful togetherness and we are excited for this chance to leverage that for an incredible organization. Mary’s Place has spent over 25 years providing safety, dignity, and a sense of home to women, families and children in King County. We are grateful for their mission and this chance to support and expand their impact,” she added.

As an important element of the Rise Together match - Reign FC will introduce “First Match On Us,” a new initiative presented by Alaska Airlines that offers complimentary tickets to first-time attendees, making this night of purpose and connection accessible to first-time fans as well as loyal, long-time Reign supporters.

“Our ‘First Match On Us’ initiative lets us give back to our hometown in a way that really matters," said Eric Edge, Vice President of Brand and Marketing at Alaska Airlines. "By making Seattle Reign's Rise Together match more accessible, we can share the excitement of the NWSL with new fans while highlighting the meaningful work of local community partners."

This marks meaningful collaboration between Reign FC, the club’s charitable arm RAVE Foundation and the Looking Out Foundation. United by a belief in uplifting marginalized voices and driving tangible change, the three organizations are joined by RAVE partners Seattle Storm and Symetra in investing in the creation of play spaces (a soccer mini pitch and a half basketball court) at the new Mary’s Place location with construction underway in Burien, Washington. In addition to these play spaces, the group will invest programs that use sports and art to support the overall wellness of the Mary’s Place community.

“I can’t imagine a better match for first time fans to attend,” said Ashley Fosberg, Reign FC Chief Impact and Fan Engagement Officer and RAVE Foundation Executive Director. "It’ll be an inspiring display of Reign FC’s commitment to our community – and everyone attending will have the chance to pitch in, support, or just learn more.”

As part of the matchday experience, fans will be invited to help pack supply bags for Mary’s Place guests, take part in donation drives and learn how to support local organizations through direct action. Looking Out Foundation will also activate its national volunteer coalition to amplify the event and deepen its impact.

To mark the occasion, the club is offering a special Rise Together experience, featuring donation activations, community storytelling and in-stadium opportunities to give back. First-time fans are encouraged to claim their complimentary ticket through First Match On Us, courtesy of Alaska Airlines.

To learn more and register for Reign FC’s First Match On Us program, visit reignfc.com/first-match-on-us.

To purchase a match ticket with a $5 donation to the Rise Together commitment to Mary’s Place included, visit https://www.gofevo.com/event/Ravelof4.